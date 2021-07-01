Britney Spears’ conservator slams claims she’s responsible for the singer’s ‘suffering’

Jodi Montgomery has been her personal conservator since September 2019

Britney Spears’ conservator Jodi Montgomery has slammed claims she’s responsible for the singer’s “suffering”.

In court documents submitted by Britney’s father Jamie on Wednesday, the 68-year-old expressed his “concern” that Jodi “does not reflect” his daughter’s wishes.

Jodi was appointed Britney’s personal conservator in September 2019, after Jamie stepped down from the role for health reasons.

Jamie’s filing comes just days after Britney made shocking allegations about her treatment under the conservatorship during a rare court hearing.

The pop singer claimed she’s been blocked from taking out her IUD in order to have children, and she also alleged she could not get married under the conservatorship.

The filing from Jamie’s attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen reads: “Ms. Spears told the Court on June 23 that she opposed being under a conservatorship and revealed her ongoing disputes with Ms. Montgomery about her medical treatment and other personal care issues.”

“Ms. Montgomery has been fully in charge of Ms. Spears’ day-to-day personal care and medical treatment, and Ms. Montgomery has made all decisions related to those matters.”

“Mr. Spears, therefore, was greatly saddened to hear of his daughter’s difficulties and suffering, and he believes that there must be an investigation into those claims.”

In response to the filing, Jodi Montgomery’s lawyer LaurieAnn Wright said: “Britney’s choice to marry and to start a family [has] never been impacted by the conservatorship while Ms. Montgomery has been conservator of the person.”

“I can state unequivocally that Jodi Montgomery has been a tireless advocate for Britney and for her well-being.”

Ad

“While she does not control Britney’s financial assets, she is responsible for her personal care, and if Britney wants any issue brought up to the Court, Ms. Montgomery is and has always been ready, willing, and able to do so.”

Jodi’s lawyer also argued that Britney’s “right to marry” and “family planning” are “unaffected” by the conservatorship under Probate Code.

The statement continued: “From the very beginning of her appointment in September 2019, Ms. Montgomery and the medical team that she assembled have had one primary goal — to assist and encourage Britney in her path to no longer needing a conservatorship of the person.”

Ad

“Practically speaking, since everything costs money, no expenditures can happen without going through Mr. Spears and Mr. Spears approving them.”

“Ms. Montgomery has advocated on Britney’s behalf for any expenditures that Britney has requested as well as for expenditures recommended by Britney’s medical team.”

At the June 23 hearing, Britney claimed Jodi prevented her from personal care services, like getting her nails done, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ad

Addressing Britney’s claims, Jodi’s attorney said: “Ms. Montgomery’s tenure as conservator of the person beginning in September 2019 has been complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Britney is someone who was at an increased risk of severe illness due to preexisting conditions.”

“A well-renowned epidemiologist was brought onto the medical team and that doctor’s advice was followed to ensure Britney’s safety from exposure to the virus at all times.”

The statement added: “It is her sincere personal wish that Britney continues to make meaningful progress in her well-being so that her conservatorship of the person can be terminated.”

“Ms. Montgomery looks forward to presenting a comprehensive Care Plan to the Court setting forth a path for termination of the conservatorship for Britney, and Ms. Montgomery looks forward to supporting Britney through that process.”