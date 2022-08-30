Britney Spears candidly opens up about conservatorship in new video

Britney Spears has candidly opened up about her 13-year conservatorship in a new video.

The 40-year-old reflected on the “trauma” of her conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021, in a 22-minute since-deleted video posted to YouTube and Twitter.

“I was scared, broken, [and] I’m sharing this because I want people to know I’m only human,” Britney began.

“I do feel victimised after these experiences and how can I mend this if I don’t talk about it?, she continued.

Britney claimed that her mother Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn turned a blind eye to her wishes to leave the treatment centre, which frustrated her considering the #FreeBritney campaign had just begun.

“The whole thing that made it really confusing for me is these people are on the street fighting for me, but my sister and my mother aren’t doing anything,” she said.

“To me it was like they secretly, honestly lied to me being the bad one, like I was messed up and they kind of just liked it that way. Otherwise, why weren’t they outside my doorstep saying, ‘Baby girl, get in the car, let’s go’?”

Britney candidly admitted that the conservatorship began shortly after she’d spoken in a British accent to a doctor prescribing her medication.

“Three days later there was a [SWAT] team in my home [and] three helicopters,” she said. “They held me down on the [gurney] and again, none of it made sense. Literally the extent of my madness was playing chase with paparazzi, which is still to this day one of the most fun things I ever did about being famous, so I don’t know what was so harmful about that.”

The singer claimed that the paparazzi and swarms of people around house were “premeditated” and “pure abuse”, as she had no drugs or alcohol in her system at the time.

Britney admitted she was “completely traumatised out of my mind” after spending two weeks in hospital, but was forced to get back to work immediately.

She said her life memories mainly consist of her having to “do what I was told”, especially during her four and a half year residency in Las Vegas.

“I was told I was fat every day… I never remember feeling so demoralised and they made me feel like nothing. And I went along with it because I was scared and fearful,” she said.

Britney admitted most of her frustrations lie with her family, as she felt they didn’t support her and didn’t fight for her freedom.

“I couldn’t process how my family went along with it for so long, almost a year and a half, and their only response was, ‘We didn’t know,'” she said. “I’m like, ‘I’m on the phone telling you right now. I’m here, please.'”

After eventually leaving the facility “by the grace of God,” she was able to secure a lawyer.

“To me the thing was, I think, the trauma of all of it and just the whole thing together and going down to how much effort and work and heart I put into what I did when I did work, even down to the details of how many rhinestones are gonna be in my costume,” she said. “And I cared so much and they literally killed me. They threw me away. That’s what I felt, I felt like my family threw me away.”

“I get nothing out of sharing this. I have offers to do interviews with Oprah and so many people, lots and lots of money, but.. I don’t want any of it,” Britney revealed.

“For me it’s beyond a sit-down proper interview,” she said. “I had no contact in that place for so long and my heart would just want to stand up in my family’s faces and scream and cry and throw a tantrum and go back in time and do exactly what I wanted to do with those times. It might even spit in their f**ing faces. Why?”

“Because the pain my family gave me, sitting there all day and not being able to use my feet, as they watch their grandchildren run base to base in the family neighbourhood, as I’m dead or I don’t exist, honestly makes me look up and say, how the f**k did they get away with it?”