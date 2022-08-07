Britney Spears breaks her silence following ex’s claim her sons have chosen not to see her for months

Britney Spears has broken her silence following her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s new bombshell interview.

Speaking to MailOnline, Kevin claimed their two teenage sons Sean Preston and Jayden have not seen their mother in MONTHS.

He said: “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding [to Sam Asghari].”

The 44-year-old also said he believes Britney’s controversial 13-year conservatorship by her father Jamie, which was terminated last year, “saved” her.

He continued: “This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else. It’s been tough. It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.”

Kevin admitted his sons have struggled with Britney’s social media posts in recent months, which have included a series of nude photos.

He said: “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Kevin and Britney tied the knot in 2004 after a whirlwind romance, but they split shortly after the birth of their son Jayden.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to respond to Kevin’s interview, Britney wrote: “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children …”

“As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram …”

“I gave them every thing … Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad’ … I’m sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks!!!”

Meanwhile Britney’s husband Sam Asghari wrote: “To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt which is quite modest these days. All other posts were implied nudity which can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap.”

“There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.”

“Kevin’s gravy train will end soon which probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements. I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him choosing to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year CShip and his loyalty to Jaimie indicates his approval at time of its conception as well.”

“Things that are now considered Normal issues and behavior easily dealt with therapy or other ways were magnified to justify a 13 year prison sentence. Anyone approving of it is wrong of benefiting from it somehow. I will not comment on this matter except to say I have a job.”