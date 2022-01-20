Britney Spears brands her sister Jamie Lynn a ‘selfish brat’ in another scathing response to her memoir

Britney Spears has branded her younger sister Jamie Lynn a “selfish little brat” in another scathing response to her memoir.

The 30-year-old is currently on a promotional tour for her new book Things I Should Have Said, which makes some shocking claims about the pop singer.

This week, Jamie Lynn appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she discussed her fractured relationship with Britney, and what it was like growing up as her little sister.

Speaking to host Alex Cooper, the Zoey 101 star recalled the time Britney offered to buy their mother Lynn a new house if she divorced their dad Jamie Spears.

Their parents divorced in 2002, after 26 years of marriage.

Jamie Lynn said: “I was really confused by that. Now looking back, like what a weird f****** thing to do. It seems like a weird thing, like, ‘I’ll give you a house if you divorce Dad.’ Why would your kid be able to tell you that?”

“Already, these dynamics are messed up, and that’s where I think, too, my dynamics were kind of effed up. Because my sister’s paying bills. But I was a kid—I didn’t have a choice where I put my head or where I slept.”

After listening to her interview, Britney slammed Jamie Lynn in a lengthy statement shared on Instagram.

Addressing the moment she said Britney buying a house for their mother was “weird”, the singer wrote: “You selfish little brat!!! Saying how weird and dumb it was that I bought a house for Mamma!!!!”

“She was so proud and you told that interview girl that it was just weird …. LIKE I GUESS I WILL JUST WALK IN THESE HALLS … Why did you say that???”

In her new memoir, Jamie Lynn also claims Britney once locked them in a room with a knife.

The 30-year-old was asked about the alleged incident on the Call Her Daddy podcast, which angered Britney even further.

In her furious statement, Britney continued: “And the topic about the knife which is ironically the only lie you’ve ever told in your whole life…. Why is that conversation 20 min??? and the most degrading to me…” [sic]

“OH BUT you don’t want to keep talking about it because you don’t want to HURT ANYBODY’S feelings… yet you let it linger forever saying you felt unsafe with me and WEIRD …. f**k you Jamie Lynn!!!!”

“My mouth was on the floor the way you talked back to Mamma when I came home …. Shocked out of my mind !!!! You were f**king hateful to her and I know Mamma had been lazy with me but I’m sorry you deserved WAY MORE than a purse knocked at you by Mamma…”

“She should have WHIPPED YOUR ASS… Poor Mamma took it too just like I did in the end. She worshipped you too much I know but if you came out of my stomach I would have popped the s**t out of your little ass.”

Britney also addressed Jamie Lynn’s claim she was “so sad” over her split from Justin Timberlake in 2002.

The 40-year-old wrote: “You felt bad for me in the breakup… HELL NO you didn’t!!! You and your friends all dyed your hair like Christina Aguilera and you no longer would play with me anymore!!!!”

“I NEVER shut you out ever ….. I get it, you were 12 but you were f**king hateful to Mamma being cool with your stupid dark hair…”

Britney concluded her statement by writing: “You can paint it however you like but dear child YOU shut me out when i needed you the most!!!!”

“Writing in your book saying I wasn’t like your mom anymore ….. No, you hurt me.”

The news comes after Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart sent a cease and desist letter to Jamie Lynn, urging her to stop discussing Britney’s life during interviews and threatening further legal action if she refuses to do so.