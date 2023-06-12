Britney Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federline slam report she is ‘on drugs’

Britney Spears and her ex-husband Kevin Federline have slammed a report that the singer’s family fear she is “on drugs”.

In the article, which was published by The Daily Mail on Sunday, Kevin was quoted as saying: “I fear she’s on meth—I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up. It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys.”

“Every time the telephone rings, I fear that there will be devastating news. I don’t want the boys to wake up one morning and find their mother has taken an overdose.”

The article also claimed the former couple’s sons Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, were refusing to meet their mother, and quoted Preston as saying: “I hope she’ll listen to us…before it’s too late.”

In a statement shared with TMZ, Kevin hit out at the authors of the report, saying: “It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti have decided to fabricate lies and publish the heartache our family has endured, along with the trauma of our minor children in the Daily Mail and The Sun.”

“We did allow Daphne & Bill into our home because we trusted them, but that trust was lost and we severed ties back in March for many reasons we choose not to go into here.”

Kevin continued: “It is very distressing that she continues to harass our family when we have repeatedly asked her to leave us alone. As was previously published, our family did speak with Ms. Barak and Mr. Gunasti a few times, and this was done in a respectful way with love & compassion for Britney and the Spears family.”

“Her lies and attempts to exploit minors is click bait and another repulsive example of where, unfortunately, certain journalism has sunk today.”

Britney also hit back at the reports in a post shared to Instagram on Sunday, writing: “The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad … This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense to me for them to be saying that …”

The Toxic singer continued: “With Preston saying ‘she needs to listen to us before it’s too late’ … Do you remember every visit you came to my home, you went into your room and locked the door ??? I never saw you guys …”

“Jayden played the piano and we made music together … But the day I told him I wanted to see you guys more, I never saw you again. It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart and the news is so low …”

“l’ve always felt like the news bullies me … It’s sad because everyone sits back as if that’s ok to make up lies to that extent … Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above ??? When they all go so low ??? Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things either way I will be fine working out to Throb !!!”

Kevin and Britney dated for a few months in 2004 before getting engaged and married in the same year.

The former couple, who share two children, parted ways in 2007.

Britney is now married to model and actor Sam Asghari.