Britney Spears admits she had a ‘panic attack’ before her wedding to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has admitted she had a “panic attack” right before she married her longterm love Sam Asghari.

The pop singer and her actor beau exchanged vows at her home in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 9, in front of 60 guests – which included some famous faces.

Breaking her silence for the first time since their wedding, the 40-year old wrote on Instagram: “Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!!”

The singer dubbed her wedding “the most spectacular day”, before she confessed, “I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄.”

The couple wed at a location that looked as though it was pulled straight from a fairytale.

A white carriage, draped in light pink flowers and pulled by a white horse, waited outside the ivy-clad old-stonework building in which they exchanged their vows.

Britney continued: “The crew who created our home into literally a dream castle were fantastic !!!”

“The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock 😱 !!!,” the singer continued.

The star-studded guest list included Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Madonna, Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The fashion mogul herself, Donnatella Versace, who designed Britney’s wedding look also attended the event.

“Thank you @donatella_versace for designing my dress … I felt so beautiful 😊,” she gushed.

Britney wore a custom-made Versace dress for the occasion, which featured a modest bodice, thigh-high slit and lengthy train.

The singer paired the dress with a white satin-edged veil, pearl-beaded mesh gloves and 62 carats’ worth of diamonds.

In addition to dressing Britney for her ceremony, Versace also provided her with three separate looks for her reception; a red-hot fringed mini dress, a black-blazer style mini dress, and a two-toned look.

The Oops… I Did It Again singer shared a second post on Instagram from their star-studded wedding day.

She captioned the sweet video: “Fairytales are real 👸🏼🤴🏽,” and tagged the details of her day including makeup by Charlotte and Sofia Tilbury, jewellery by Stephanie Gottilieb, and photography by Kevin Ostajewski.

The singers two kids – Sean, 16, and Jayden 15 – who she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline did not attend the wedding.

Also not in attendance were the singer’s parents, Jamie and Lynne, and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Britney, 40, and Sam, 28, got engaged in September 2021, and were spotted ring shopping shortly afterwards.

At the time, the popstar announced the news via Instagram, sharing a video of her diamond ring, and wrote: “I can’t f***ing believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!”

In April, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together.

However, just one month later, they shared the heartbreaking news that they had lost their “miracle baby”.

The singer and the model have been dating since 2016, after meeting on the set of her Slumber Party music video.