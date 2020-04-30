Britney Spears accidentally burns down her home gym

Britney Spears has revealed that she accidentally burned down her home gym.

The singer left two candles lit in her personal exercise room, which caused a fire to break out.

Taking to Instagram, Britney explained the disaster at the beginning of her daily work out video.

Britney saidL “Hi guys, I’m in my gym right now. I haven’t been in here in like six months because I burned my gym down, unfortunately.”

She continued: “I had two candles, and, yeah, one thing lead to another, and I burnt it down.”

“So, I’m in here and we only have two piece of equipment left, and I’m going to show you what I do during this time.”

The 38-year-old went into greater detail in her caption, and said, “It was an accident… but yes… I burnt it down.”

She continued: “I walked past the door to the gym and flames… BOOM!!!!”

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the fire as the fire alarm went off just in the nick of time.

She added: “By the grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt.”

