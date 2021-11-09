Britney Spears has said the week ahead will be “very interesting”, as her conservatorship hearing approaches.

A legal hearing will take place on November 12 about the singer’s conservatorship. which she was placed under in 2008 and has been fighting to end.

Ahead of the hearing, Britney took to Instagram to share a photo of a painting, and wrote: “This week is gonna be very interesting for me 🤭 !!! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life 🙏🏼 !!!.”

The 39-year-old continued: “I know I’ve said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry but I’m only human … and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!.”

“Anyway it’s a new day ☀️ and I can’t say I’m never going to complain again … cuz who knows 💁🏼‍♀️ !!!.”

“God bless you all and have a great day 🤍 !!! Art by #HansZatzka, ” she concluded the post.

The hearing comes after Britney’s father Jamie was suspended from his role as the conservator of his daughter’s $60million estate back in September.

In a since-deleted Instagram post shared last month, Britney claimed her mother Lynne was the one behind the conservatorship.

She wrote at the time: “Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!”

“I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it. So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f*** yourself !!!!”

“You know exactly what you did … my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship … but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me !!!!,” Britney added.

The conservatorship put the pop star’s estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who has since resigned from the role.

Her conservatorship has been under review since 2019 after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.