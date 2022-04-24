Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Britain’s Got Talent viewers ‘in bits’ after disability dance group’s ‘inspiring’ performance

©Syco/Thames
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Britain’s Got Talent continued on Saturday night, and Born To Perform received the golden buzzer on the night from judge David Walliams.

The dance group, which features people with different disabilities, danced to ‘You Can’t Stop The Beat’ from musical Hairspray.

The dance saw solo performances from some of the group members, who are aged between 14 and 24, and gymnastic moves including cartwheels and the splits.

Ahead of their audition, a member of the group, who has autism, said: “We have a barrier but we want to break them barriers and show the whole world that life is an opportunity for people with disabilities.”

The audience and judges gave Born To Perform a standing ovation after their performance, with Simon Cowell telling them: “I didn’t like it, I loved it.”

He added: “I loved the fact that you were having such a great time, it was actually one of my favourite auditions I am going to be honest with you.”

©Syco/Thames

Viewers took to Twitter to react to Born To Perform’s “emotional” performance.

One fan wrote: “Watching #bgt. As the parent of an SEN kid, I’m in bits at #borntoperform. @davidwalliams giving them the golden buzzer finished me off. My kiddo is delighted. Thank you, David!”

Another tweeted: “born to perform is EXACTLY what this show should be about, look at the absolute joy on their faces all the way through that performance and how much it means to them!! the joy is absolutely beautiful to watch.”

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us