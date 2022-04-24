Britain’s Got Talent viewers ‘in bits’ after disability dance group’s ‘inspiring’ performance

Britain’s Got Talent continued on Saturday night, and Born To Perform received the golden buzzer on the night from judge David Walliams.

The dance group, which features people with different disabilities, danced to ‘You Can’t Stop The Beat’ from musical Hairspray.

The dance saw solo performances from some of the group members, who are aged between 14 and 24, and gymnastic moves including cartwheels and the splits.

Ahead of their audition, a member of the group, who has autism, said: “We have a barrier but we want to break them barriers and show the whole world that life is an opportunity for people with disabilities.” The audience and judges gave Born To Perform a standing ovation after their performance, with Simon Cowell telling them: “I didn’t like it, I loved it.” He added: “I loved the fact that you were having such a great time, it was actually one of my favourite auditions I am going to be honest with you.” Viewers took to Twitter to react to Born To Perform’s “emotional” performance. One fan wrote: “Watching #bgt. As the parent of an SEN kid, I’m in bits at #borntoperform. @davidwalliams giving them the golden buzzer finished me off. My kiddo is delighted. Thank you, David!” Another tweeted: “born to perform is EXACTLY what this show should be about, look at the absolute joy on their faces all the way through that performance and how much it means to them!! the joy is absolutely beautiful to watch.”

Watching #bgt. As the parent of an SEN kid, I’m in bits at #borntoperform. @davidwalliams giving them the golden buzzer finished me off. My kiddo is delighted. Thank you, David! — Brittie 💙 (@BrittieRT) April 23, 2022

How proud are the parents of those dancers 💕💕 Born to Perform just the thing to raise a smile on a Saturday night #BGT #BornToPerform #awesome @BGT — Simple Simon (@shymin1) April 23, 2022

Can’t stop smiling at Born To Perform. So proud of these legends and I don’t even know them! #BGT #BritainsGotTalent — Ella (@Damerella) April 23, 2022

Born to Perform are exactly what #BGT is about. I loved it – happy, feel good, pure entertainment 🥰😍🥰 — Sarah (@sarah_0004) April 23, 2022

My sister has Down’s syndrome and I’ve never seen her so happy and proud watching the golden buzzer. 💜 born to perform deserve the world 🌎 #BGT — 𝙲𝚎𝚛𝚢𝚜 𝚆𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚒𝚊𝚖𝚜 ♡ (@ceryswilliams28) April 23, 2022 Born to perform were fantastic one of the girls in the dance group is my partners daughter, her love an passion for dance is incredible, I feel so emotional an so so proud of them all..well done to you all..#BGT #borntoperform ..❤️❤️💚xx — Roger Blason (@dodgebla) April 23, 2022 #BornToPerform #bgt have you ever seen such happiness. This is what we want on a Saturday @itvcalendar — MrComments (@MrComments2021) April 23, 2022 born to perform is EXACTLY what this show should be about, look at the absolute joy on their faces all the way through that performance and how much it means to them!! the joy is absolutely beautiful to watch #bgt — jodie 🧣 (@jlb26_) April 23, 2022