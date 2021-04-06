Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson ‘trying to make long distance work’

The actress is preparing to film the second season of the hit Netflix show in the UK, while Pete films SNL in the US

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson are reportedly “trying to make long distance work”, amid dating rumours.

The Bridgerton star was first linked to the comedian last month, after reportedly spending time together in both New York and London.

A source has since confirmed their romance to US Weekly, telling the publication that the couple are “still going strong despite not being able to physically spend time together”.

“They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they’re just focused on work. They’re not looking to rush things.”

“He’s hoping to visit her for her upcoming birthday,” the insider added, with Phoebe turning 26 on April 17.

“They’re happy with each other, he makes her laugh. Pete is a good guy and definitely a charmer. He’s easy-going and fun to be around.”

This comes after an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight last month: “Pete and Phoebe met at a gathering in NYC and really hit it off. They started off as friends and quickly realized there was chemistry between [them].”

“Pete and Phoebe started out casually dating but things have gotten a bit more serious recently,” the insider added, explaining the pair “have traveled between NYC and England to spend time with one another while also working”.

Goss.ie have contacted a rep for Pete and Phoebe for comment.