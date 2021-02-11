Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh admits Regé-Jean Page would be a ‘marvellous’ James Bond

The Netflix heartthrob has been hotly tipped for the iconic role

Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh has admitted she thinks Regé-Jean Page would be a “marvellous” James Bond.

The actor became Netflix’s newest heartthrob thanks to his portrayal of Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in the hit period drama.

With many viewers praising his performance in the eight-part series, rumours began circulating that he was in talks to become the latest 007.

Adjoa, who plays Lady Danbury in the popular series, weighed in on the speculation on Thursday’s Good Morning Britain.

“I think the thing with Regé is, he is beautiful – don’t tell him I said that,” the 58-year-old joked.

“He is very smart, he is a fantastically funny sharp actor so he could take on any role you give him really. Annoyingly, he could.”

“So yes he would be a marvellous James Bond if they ever decided to go that way, no doubt at all.”

Teasing the upcoming second season of Bridgerton, the actress said: “I can’t give anything away, it is more than my life is worth.”

“All I can say is we are definitely coming back, we are getting all geared up at the moment. There are going to be great new love stories going on, because there are a lot of Bridgerton children to get married.”

“Hopefully you will see more of Lady Danbury being acerbic and plotting and encouraging those young girls… and hanging out with the Queen a bit more and all of that. There is lots to come.”

Regé-Jean recently addressed the Bond rumours, telling Jimmy Fallon: “If you’re a Brit and you do something of any regard that people renown well, people are going to start saying the B word.”

“You get the B word merit badge. I’m very glad to have the badge, I’m very glad to be in the company of such people who have the badge, but it’s just a badge.”

Daniel Craig will play James Bond for the fifth and final time in No Time To Die, which has been delayed once again.

The movie’s release was previously postponed until April 2nd, 2021 – after producers decided against releasing the film last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bosses have since pushed the release date back to October 8th, 2021 – marking the third time the film has been delayed over the last 10 months.