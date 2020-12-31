Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor opens up about filming the show’s steamy sex scenes

Phoebe Dynevor has opened up about filming the steamy sex scenes in Bridgerton.

The 25-year-old stars as the Bridgerton family’s eldest daughter Daphne, who sets out to find a husband in the competitive world of Regency London.

The actress and her costar Regé-Jean Page act out many intimate scenes in the hit period drama, with Phoebe admitting she found the experience “safe and fun”.

Speaking to Grazia UK, the Manchester native said: “I love [Daphne’s] coming-of-age story and her sexual awakening.”

“I love seeing the female gaze and watching her figure it out for herself. She’s a late bloomer, but it’s not like she can google it.

“My first-ever scene was in episode six, where Simon (played by Regé-Jean) is going down on Daphne,” she recalled.

Phoebe revealed an intimacy coordinator helped to choreograph the scenes: “And it was so great, because it felt safe and fun. You choreograph it like a stunt, or a dance.”

“It’s crazy to me that that hasn’t been there in the past,” she added.

“I’ve done sex scenes before that I can’t believe I did. It was only five or six years ago, but it would not be allowed now.”

Phoebe, who’s mother famously plays Sally Webster in Coronation Street, also opened up about suffering a panic attack on set.

“There is a scene in one episode where Daphne walks down the stairs and everyone is staring at her. That was one of the hardest scenes to shoot,” she admitted.

“Everyone has days where they wake up and feel like poo and don’t want to see people, let alone be on camera.

“It just so happened I was having one of those days then, and felt so out of my comfort zone. Basically, I had a full-blown panic attack.”

The eight-part series joined Netflix on Christmas Day, and has been described as Gossip Girl meets Downton Abbey.

Bridgerton is streaming on Netflix now.

