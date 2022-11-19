Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor ‘dating’ THIS Hollywood actor

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor is reportedly dating Andrew Garfield.

The 27-year-old is said to have met the Tick, Tick… BOOM! actor at the GQ Man of the Year Awards on Wednesday and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

According to The UK Sun, the rumoured couple got cosy at the event’s after-party which was held at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel in London, and later left the bash together.

A source told the publication: “Andrew and Phoebe clicked straight away, there was an immediate attraction.”

“They know each other through various acquaintances in the business and have plenty in common.”

“But this is certainly no one-off encounter. After leaving together, they’ve since met up and are acting like a proper couple.”

Phoebe and Andrew’s romance is the actress’ first since her split from Pete Davidson last August.

Meanwhile, Andrew split from model Alyssa Miller back in April due to their “busy schedules”.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor previously dated his co-star Emma Stone, singer Rita Ora and model Christine Gabel.

He has also been romantically linked to Irish comedian Aisling Bea.