Bridgerton producer ‘really shocked’ by the reaction to Regé-Jean Page’s departure

The actor played The Duke of Hastings in season one of the hit Netflix period drama

Shonda Rhimes has admitted she was “really shocked” by the reaction to Regé-Jean Page’s departure from Bridgerton.

Earlier this month, the actor confirmed he would not be returning for the show’s upcoming second season, after playing the Duke of Hastings in season one.

Shonda, who serves as the period drama’s executive producer, admitted she did not expect the “outpouring of grief” in response to Regé-Jean leaving the show.

Speaking to Variety, the 51-year-old said: “I was really shocked, because usually that happens when I’ve killed off somebody that’s been around for a while.”

“Like, we didn’t kill him, he’s still alive! [Regé-Jean] is a powerful, amazing actor and that meant we did our job – every season, our job is finding the right people and putting together this incredible, world-shifting romance.”

The news of Regé-Jean’s departure was announced through a special edition of Lady Whistledown’s Society Paper on social media.

The announcement said: “While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.”

"It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family – not just on screen, but off screen too." "Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans – it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing." Season two will focus on Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, and his romance with new character Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley. On Tuesday, Irish star Nicola Coughlan revealed the show has been renewed for a third and fourth season.