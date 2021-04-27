Bridgerton lands nomination at the BAFTA TV Awards

The awards take place on June 6

Bridgerton has landed a nomination at the BAFTA TV Awards.

The nominees for the Must-See Moment category were announced on Monday, which is the only award voted for by the public.

The hit Netflix period drama has been nominated for the shocking reveal of Penelope Featherington, played by Irish actress Nicola Coughlan, as Lady Whistledown.

Other nominees in the Must-See Moment category include Britain’s Got Talent for Diversity’s BLM-inspired performance, EastEnders for the shocking scene where Gray kills Chantelle, and Gogglebox for the reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference.

Nigella Lawson’s viral “mee-cro-wah-vay” moment and Luke Skywalker’s appearance in The Mandalorian are also up for the award.

Voting closes on May 24 at 5pm, ahead of the awards show on June 6.

