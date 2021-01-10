Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page responds to rumours he’s set to play James Bond

The actor has been linked to the role following his performance in the hit Netflix series

Regé-Jean Page has responded to rumours he’s set to star as the next James Bond.

The actor became Netflix’s newest heartthrob thanks to his role in hit period drama Bridgerton, in which he stars as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings.

With many viewers praising his performance in the eight-part series, rumours began circulating that he was in talks to become the latest 007.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the chat show host said: “The internet has decided you’re the front runner to become the next James Bond… Is there anything you want to tell us?”

Regé-Jean responded: “If you’re a Brit and you do something of any regard that people renown well, people are going to start saying the B word.

“You get the B word merit badge. I’m very glad to have the badge, I’m very glad to be in the company of such people who have the badge, but it’s just a badge,” the 31-year-old added.

Daniel Craig will play James Bond for the fifth and final time in No Time To Die, which is set for release on April 2.

Hollywood heartthrob Tom Hardy has also been hotly tipped to replace Daniel Craig as the next Bond.