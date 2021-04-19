Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page arrives in Ireland to shoot new film

The actor landed the lead role in an upcoming fantasy flick

Regé-Jean Page has arrived in Ireland to shoot his upcoming film Dungeons And Dragons.

The actor, who rose to fame following his portrayal of The Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton, will star alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Justice Smith in the fantasy film.

In photos published by the MailOnline, the 31-year-old was spotted arriving in Belfast on Monday morning, where he is set to begin filming.

Dungeons and Dragons is a best-selling fantasy role-playing game, in which characters embark upon imaginary adventures with elves, orcs and hundreds of other creatures.

Paramount are creating a movie adaptation of the game, with Regé-Jean confirmed for the leading role.

The actor has also landed a role in an upcoming Netflix spy-thriller, starring Hollywood heartthrobs Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, called ‘The Gray Man’.

The news comes after Regé-Jean confirmed he would not be returning for Bridgerton’s upcoming second season.

The news of Regé-Jean’s departure was announced through a special edition of Lady Whistledown’s Society Paper on social media.

The announcement read: “While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.”

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown.”

Reacting to the news on Instagram, Regé-Jean wrote: “It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family – not just on screen, but off screen too.”

“Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans – it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing.”

