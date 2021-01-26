Bridgerton fans spot huge production mistake in opening scene

The mishap has been pointed out on social media

Fans of Bridgerton have spotted a huge production mistake in the show’s premiere episode.

Set in 19th century London, the series follows eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family, as they attempt to find love.

Although Bridgerton is set in the 1800s, viewers have spotted yellow lines on the road in the show’s first episode.

Sharing a photo of the mishap on Twitter, one fan wrote: “Oh dear, modern yellow no parking lines on the street in the tv drama ‘Bridgerton’.”

“I’ve worked on a few films/tv shows as historical consultant and art department, I remember our lot painting over modern white lines on a street or covering the whole street with earth.”

Another viewer tweeted: “Two episodes into #Bridgerton and I’ve so far spotted a single yellow line and a telecoms manhole cover. I didn’t realise the 19th Century Brits were such pioneers…”

The period drama joined Netflix on Christmas Day, and has been watched by over 63 million households so far.

The series, which stars Irish actress Nicola Coughlan, has already been renewed for a second season – and production is set to kick off this Spring.