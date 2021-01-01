Bridgerton exec reveals if there will be a season two

It’s already become a smash hit here in Ireland, let alone the rest of the world, and now the Showrunner of Bridgerton is talking about a second series.

The show has already gained a legion of fans for it’s sex, scandal and period costumes.

Chris Van Dusen has hinted that a second season could be on the way, admitting that there are more stories to be explored.

“Obviously we’re just focused on the first season right now,” he told Cosmopolitan UK.

“And while that focuses on the eldest Bridgerton daughter Daphne and her love affair with Simon, we know there are eight Bridgerton siblings [and] there are eight Bridgerton books.

“So in success I would love to be able to explore love stories and romances for all the Bridgerton brothers and sisters, of course.”

The second novel in the Bridgerton series focuses on Anthony, played by actor Jonathan Bailey.