Bridgerton creator teases ‘sexy and scandalous’ new season: ‘It’s going to be a wild, wild ride’

Chris Van Dusen has teased a “sexy and scandalous” second season of Bridgerton.

The new season joins Netflix this Friday, March 25, and it will follow Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) as he sets out to find a wife.

Speaking at a Bridgerton press conference on Monday morning, the show’s creator Chris said: “Fans can expect a wild, wild ride this season.”

The screenwriter and producer continued: “We worked really hard to bring everything that fans fell in love with about season one into season two, and I think we did it.”

“It’s amazing, it’s emotional and romantic, and sexy and scandalous, and I think we’re back for an even greater escape into 19th century London.”

Chris also said there will be “a lot less sex” this season, explaining: “It was never about quantity for us. Our approach to intimacy on the show is the same as season one – we use these intimate scenes to tell a story.”

“We’ve never done a sex scene for the sake of doing a sex scene, and I don’t think we ever will. It all serves as a larger purpose.”

He continued: “It’s a different story this season, it’s different characters. Anthony and Kate (played by Simone Ashley) are very different to Dalphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page).”

“The chemistry between [Jonathon and Simone] is just off the charts… There’s so much sexiness in just the looks across the room, and the hands grazing, and the almost touching. You can really feel that build from episode to episode, from scene to scene.”

“You know that when we get there, the climax if you will, the payoff is going to be well worth it.”

Check out the trailer for Bridgerton season two below: