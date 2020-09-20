Brianne Delcourt shows off her growing baby bump for the first time since announcing her pregnancy

The Dancing On Ice star is expecting a baby with Kevin Kilbane

Brianne Delcourt shows off her growing baby bump for the first time...

Brianne Delcourt has shown off her growing baby bump for the first time since announcing her pregnancy.

The professional skater is expecting her first child with former footballer Kevin Kilbane, who she secretly married earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram, Brianne posted a sweet photo of her and Kevin posing next to her daughter Gracie, as they all placed their hands on her bump.

She captioned the post: “Just the 4 of us ~ ❤️ F A M I L Y ❤️.”

Following reports that they secretly tied the knot earlier this month, Brianne confirmed that she’s five months pregnant.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Brianne said: “Yes – we got married and I’m five months pregnant!”

Kevin added: “I actually couldn’t be happier to be married and to have a baby on the way.”

Brianne explained how they found out she was expecting, and said: “We were in the middle of moving and it was a complete circus.”

“I realised I’d felt a bit weird for a few days – I was bawling my eyes out over all sorts so I decided to do a test, and it came back positive.”

“By this point I’m four beers in, and I’m like, ‘Well, I guess this is going to stop.’ Kevin was downstairs with all the men so I decided to write him a letter and put it under his pillow.”

“I thought he’d be about an hour but he was there until midnight! We usually tell each other absolutely everything so it was hard to keep this a secret for hours.”

Kevin added: “When I did come up we ended up staying awake for three or four hours just talking about everything.”

“Everything may seem fast in other people’s eyes and we can’t believe it ourselves but we do everything together so this was naturally the next step.”

“It was initially surprising because it came at a crazy time when there was already a lot going on but we were planning it – we just didn’t realise it would happen so quick.”

Speaking about whether her daughter Gracie, from a previous relationship, would rather a brother or sister – Brianne said: “As long as it’s healthy, it doesn’t matter. Gracie, on the other hand, will not have a brother.”

“In her head it’s going to be a girl and if it’s not a girl she will not be happy. We have the sex of the baby in an envelope that we haven’t opened yet. We’re not sure if we’re going to leave it as a surprise or not!”

