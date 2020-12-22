The former rugby star made it back to Ireland just hours before the travel ban came into action

Brian O’Driscoll reveals he was nearly trapped in London alone for Christmas

Brian O’Driscoll has revealed he was nearly trapped in London alone for Christmas.

The former rugby star confirmed he is currently quarantining, after working on European Rugby in the English capital on Sunday just before the new lockdown restrictions came into effect.

The 41-year-old, who is expecting his third child with wife Amy Huberman, revealed he made it back to home in Ireland just before flights from the UK were cancelled.

Appearing on Ireland AM, the father-of-two explained: “I was in London on Sunday working on European Rugby and yeah, then mid-afternoon came in this blanket ban on all flight from the UK.”

“I was on 10:30pm flight on Sunday night out of Stansted so if I didn’t get that, I would be having Christmas for one in London.

“Some very kind lady though yesterday messaged me on Instagram and said if you’re stuck in London, there’s a place for you at our table.

“So there are some very kind people out there,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ireland AM (@irelandamvmtv)

Brian and Amy, who tied the knot back in 2010, are already parents to their two children Billy (5) and Sadie (7).

Amy is due to give birth to the couple’s third child in early January, and recently admitted her pregnancy was a “lovely surprise” after trying for a long time.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, the Finding Joy star said: “It was a surprise, but we had hoped it was going to happen so it wasn’t that much of a surprise.”

“It took us a little bit longer than we had hoped or imagined it would, but it was lovely. So it was a lovely surprise but we wanted it to happen… And something nice to focus on over the last few months.”

When asked about her journey to getting pregnant, Amy said: “Sometimes there is very little control over these things.”

“It just took a little bit longer, you know, I am that bit older, but now that I am pregnant and it is happening you kind of focus on the time that is. So I’m just feeling grateful for that.”