Brian O’Driscoll left ‘mortified’ by wife Amy Huberman’s birthday surprise

Amy Huberman has revealed she “mortified” her husband Brian O’Driscoll with a very public birthday surprise.

The former Irish rugby star turned 43 today, and is currently soaking up the sun in Abu Dhabi – where he’s attending the HSBC Golf Championship.

Taking to Instagram on Friday morning to mark Brian’s birthday, Amy recalled the moment she publicly embarrassed her husband before he jetted abroad.

Posting a photo of Brian with an ice cream sundae, she wrote: “Happy birthday to this bloke!”

“When I say my husband retired 8 years ago people think I’m married to a 75 year old which I always enjoy. Looking good for your age there BOD, from your much younger wife.”

“He’s away working for his birthday but it’s 28 degrees where he is so please feel more sorry for me,” Amy continued.

“We did manage to get an entire restaurant to sing a beautiful and v loud rendition of happy birthday before he left which mortified him suitably which in turn serves him right (see above point of 28 degrees).”

After clarifying she’s only two months younger than Brian, the actress added: “Happy birthday 🎂.”

The news comes after Amy recently revealed she’s secretly been working on her first children’s book.

The middle-grade fiction book, aimed at children aged 8 – 12, is called ‘The Day I Got Trapped In My Brain’ – and is set for release in September.

This isn’t Amy’s first venture into the literary world, as she’s released two books in the past.

Her debut novel ‘Hello, Heartbreak’ was released in 2009, and her second book ‘I Wished For You’ came out in 2012.