Brian McFadden shares first photo of his newborn daughter

Brian McFadden has shared a sweet photo of his newborn daughter.

The former Westlife star and his fiancée Danielle Parkinson welcomed their first child together last week, announcing the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram today, the Irish singer posted an adorable photo of him holding his baby girl’s hand.

Brian and Danielle have yet to reveal the name of their newborn baby.

The couple have been dating since 2016, and announced their engagement December 2019.

Brian is also the father of two children who he shares with his ex-wife Kerry Katona, 19-year-old Molly and 17-year-old Lilly.

Kerry showed her support for Brian following the birth of his daughter, posting a sweet comment under his Instagram post.