Brian McFadden postpones his wedding to fiancée Danielle again

The couple recently welcomed their first child together

Brian McFadden has postponed his wedding to his fiancée Danielle Parkinson for a second time.

The former Westlife star initially planned on tying the knot this year, but the couple pushed the wedding back to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After welcoming their first child together back last month, the pair have decided to postpone the wedding again – changing the date to 2023.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Brian said: “We’ve moved it again. We were meant to get married in South Africa this coming January but with Covid and Ruby only being nine months old by then, it could be difficult.”

“So we’ve put it back another year to 2023. Ruby will be walking by then and hopefully the world will be in a different state, and people won’t have to worry about testing and isolating as we’re having 50 guests.”

The singer also revealed that Boyzone star Keith Duffy would be the best man on his big day.

Brian and Danielle welcomed their baby girl, Ruby Jean, on May 16.

Brian is also the father of two children who he shares with his ex-wife Kerry Katona, 19-year-old Molly and 17-year-old Lilly.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, Brian shared a sweet photo with his family’s newest addition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brianmcfadden (@brianmcfadden123)