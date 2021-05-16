The couple got engaged in December 2019

Brian McFadden and his fiancée Danielle welcome their first child together

Brian McFadden and his fiancée Danielle have welcomed their first child together.

The couple announced their pregnancy back in November, and later revealed they were expecting a baby girl.

Sharing the news of their new arrival via Instagram, Brian wrote: “Mammy, Daddy and baby out for our first walk together. It’s been the best week of our life @daniparky ❤️”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brianmcfadden (@brianmcfadden123)

Commenting on the post, TOWIE star Gemma Collins wrote: “Oh my gosh congratulations ❤️❤️❤️ I love you both ❤️❤️❤️ happy to baby sit anytime ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

New mum Laura Whitmore commented: “Congrats! X”, while Yvonne Connolly penned: “Ah lovely..congratulations!”

Danielle and Brian have been dating since 2016, and announced their engagement December 2019.

Brian is also the father of two children who he shares with his ex-wife Kerry Katona, 19-year-old Molly and 17-year-old Lilly.

