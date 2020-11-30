The couple got engaged last year

Brian McFadden and fiancée Danielle Parkinson expecting their first child together

Brian McFadden and his fiancée Danielle Parkinson have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple have been dating since 2016, and announced their engagement last December.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Brian (40) said: “We’re 15 weeks along now,” while Danielle (39) added: “We’re due on 14 May. But they said normally with your first baby it can be early.”

The couple revealed they had been trying for a baby for two years, eventually seeking IVF treatment.

After suffering a devastating two miscarriages, Danielle described her pregnancy as a “miracle”.

Brian is already a father-of-two, sharing 19-year-old Molly and 17-year-old Lilly with ex-wife Kerry Katona.

Speaking about his two daughters, the former Westlife star revealed: “They’re excited. They’ve been with us since the beginning of the IVF, so they’ve gone through all the highs and lows.”

“They’ve been very supportive. And they’re not kids any more,” he added.

“They’ve been through this before – they’ve pretty much helped to raise their brother and sisters at home,” he said of Kerry’s two other children.

“Both of them were pretty much in tears when they saw the scan, because they’ve been on the roller coaster with us.”

“We haven’t told Kerry,” Brian confessed, “We’ve only told really, really close family and friends.”

Brian and Kerry tied the knot in 2002, before divorcing four years later.

The singer went on to marry Vogue Williams in 2012, before deciding to call it quits three years later.

Vogue is now happily married to Spencer Matthews and share two children, Theodore and their newborn daughter Gigi – who they welcomed in July.

Meanwhile, Kerry is engaged to Ryan Mahoney after two years of dating.