Brian Dowling throws surprise birthday BBQ for husband Arthur

Brian Dowling just did the sweetest thing for his husband’s 40th birthday.

While more and more people are getting used to new ways of celebrating during lockdown, the Big Brother winner made sure to make the day extra special for his other half Arthur Gourounlian.

Taking to Instagram, the Gossies 2020 host revealed he surprised his long-time love with a BBQ party during lockdown restrictions.

“Today I managed to surprise @gourounlian with a SURPRISE 40th birthday BBQ 🤣,” he wrote.

“I done it the day before his actual birthday to erase any suspicions he may have had. Actually I’m not sure how he didn’t figure it out as I let the cat out of the bag on more than one occasion 😂.

“We are missing a lots of loved ones today who can’t be here for obvious reasons. We will be celebrating with you all in style soon enough🍾 Happy birthday baby ❤️,” he added.

In the accompanying photo, the couple can be seen holding large 40 balloons as they pose together outside.

