Brian Dowling slams ‘vile’ message from online troll about his baby daughter

Brian Dowling has slammed a “vile” message he received from an online troll about his newborn baby.

The TV presenter and his husband Arthur Gourounlian welcomed their first child, a daughter named Blake, via surrogate two weeks ago.

Brian’s sister Aoife acted as their surrogate, and gave birth to their baby girl on September 1st.

Since welcoming their first child, Brian has been documenting their life as first-time parents on Instagram.

Taking to the social media app on Tuesday night, the Big Brother winner shared a video of Blake crying in the background.

In the clip, the new dad said: “Oh no, no what’s wrong with baby Blake. Oh no, is she overtired? Is the baby overtired?”

Brian then shared a screenshot of a DM he received from an online troll in response to his video.

The nasty message said: “She wants her mother.”

Clearly furious, Brian wrote over the screenshot: “Messages like this make me sad but also so very angry.”

“Arthur and I get messages like this rather often. I’m not sure if the people sending them are IGNORANT or just plain VILE.”

In a separate post on his own Instagram page, Arthur wrote: “Yes there are always messages like this in our DMs but hey, it’s life and you just have to rise above and move on.”

“There will always be uneducated and rude people out there.”