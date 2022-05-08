Brian Dowling reveals his ‘incredible’ sister Aoife is the surrogate for his and Arthur Gourounlian’s baby

Brian Dowling has revealed his “incredible” sister Aoife is the surrogate for his and his husband Arthur Gourounlian’s baby.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, the Irish presenter shared a sweet photo of him with Arthur and Aoife – who debuted her baby bump.

He captioned the post: “Not only is this my BEAUTIFUL sister Aoife, she is also our INCREDIBLE Surrogate.”

“From our very first conversation about this back in 2019 to where we are now is ABSOLUTELY AMAZING 🤰🏼 @effidy_dowling_ you have gone above & beyond for us @gourounlian whether it is mentally or physically & you have stayed so POSITIVE & UPBEAT through it all.”

“From Ultra Sounds & Ovulation tests to numerous conversations about your Cycle 😜 to those 4 positive pregnancy tests we took where the 3 of us hugged & cried with happiness & excitement.”

“We have been through every step of this together reassuring each other along the way that everything will be fine once we stick together. Aoife you are an INSPIRATION to all of us. You are literally giving us THE GIFT OF LIFE.”

“So to you Aoife & our wonderful Egg Donor none of this would be possible without you both. From the bottom of our hearts thank you ❤️ I’m so happy to confirm that both Aoife & baby are doing BRILLIANTLY 👶🏻” Brian added.

Meanwhile Arthur wrote: “Where do I even start with this post? There’s so much I want to say but don’t think I would have enough space to type all my words 🤗 There are people who give you gifts in life and there are people who literally give you THE gift of a LIFETIME and you just couldn’t thank them enough for what they are about to do.”

“Ladies and Gentlemen I want to introduce you to our INCREDIBLE GORGEOUS and MOST KINDEST human you can ever imagine my BEAUTIFUL sister in law Effidy who is about to gift us @bprdowling the most precious gift of our lives our BABY DG.”

“I literally have tears in my eyes while writing this. Not in my wildest dreams, did I ever imagine this would happen and we will forever be grateful to you @effidy_dowling_ What you are doing for us is just the most AMAZING and INCREDIBLE gesture that anyone can do and that I have ever received and will receive for the rest of my life.”

“THANK YOU AOIFE FROM EVERY BONE IN MY BODY ♥️ Effidy and Baby DG are doing absolutely amazing 🤩👶🏻 ”