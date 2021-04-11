Brian Dowling pays tribute to ‘beautiful’ Nikki Grahame following her tragic death

The pair appeared on Big Brother together back in 2010

Brian Dowling has paid tribute to the “beautiful” Nikki Grahame following her tragic death.

The 38-year-old sadly passed away on Friday, after a long battle with anorexia.

Brian, who appeared on Ultimate Big Brother with Nikki back in 2010, took to Instagram earlier today to share a heartfelt tribute to the late star.

The Irish presenter wrote: “Saddened & shocked to hear about the passing of the beautiful Nikki Grahame. Was recording last night when I found out. The show I was recording was right beside the Big Brother House.”

“I have the BEST memories of being here with Nikki when we were both on Ultimate Big Brother. We were the FINAL 2 & to share that moment with her will ALWAYS BE SO SPECIAL.”

“To me Nikki is Big Brother. My thoughts & prayers are now with Nikki & her family during this time 💔”

Confirming Nikki’s death on Saturday, her agent Freddie White said in a statement: “It is with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April 2021.”

“Please respect the privacy of Nikki’s friends and family at this tragic and difficult time.”

For help and support with eating disorders, contact Bodywhys on 01-2107906, or visit bodywhys.ie.