Brian Dowling lands exciting new presenting gig

Brian Dowling has landed an exciting new presenting gig.

The Big Brother star will join Suzanne Kane as co-host of 98FM’s daytime show, which will air Monday to Friday from 10am to 1pm.

‘Brian Dowling & Suzanne Kane’ will feature the latest entertainment gossip, podcast, lifestyle and music features as well as the biggest Dance and R&B anthems.

He said: “I cannot wait to join the 98FM family – myself and Suzanne had such fun together just before Christmas and to think I will be joining her every day for our very own show Monday to Friday from 10 – 1pm just makes me so excited for what we are going to bring to the airwaves.”

“I’ve honestly wanted to work on radio for years so this really is a dream come true,” Brian added.

Suzanne, who has been presenting 98FM’s daytime show for over a year, said of her new co-host: “I can’t wait to spend my mid mornings with Brian, he’s so warm , great craic and literally has a story about everything. I know we’ll be the epitome of Dublin’s Good Times.”

Pat Gill, 98FM Managing Editor, said: “98FM is home to Dublin’s Good Times and I’m delighted to welcome Brian to the team, with his fantastic energy and fun personality I know he’ll be a big hit with our listeners.”

“Having Brian and Suzanne together will bring something really exciting to 98FM, playing the biggest Dance and R&B anthems, the best guests in studio, and creating a bit of madness on-air. It’s very exciting!”

James Brownlow, Managing Editor, Music & Entertainment, Bauer Media Audio Ireland, added: “At Bauer Media Audio Ireland we want to work with the best and most loved presentation talent in the country and Brian absolutely fits that bill.”

“We can’t wait for our audience to hear what a Suzanne and Brian combo sounds like; we’ve had so much fun bringing this show to this moment. It totally fulfils our mission to provide Ireland with the best music and entertainment radio in the country.”

Brian Dowling & Suzanne Kane kicks off from 10am on 98FM on Monday, March 27.