Brian Dowling introduces his baby daughter to best friend Pippa O’Connor in adorable snaps

Pippa O’Connor has shared some adorable snaps of her meeting Brian Dowling’s baby daughter Blake for the first time.

The TV presenter and his husband Arthur Gourounlian announced the birth of their first child via surrogate on Saturday.

Brian’s best friend Pippa has since shared sweet photos of the moment she first met baby Blake after she came home from the hospital.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the POCO founder posted a photo of a beaming Arthur and Brian holding their newborn, alongside a snap of Blake nestled into her shoulder.

The couple welcomed their beautiful baby girl on Thursday, September 1, and Brian’s younger sister Aoife acted as their surrogate.

Announcing Blake’s arrival in a joint Instagram statement on Saturday, they wrote: “Please be upstanding for the arrival of our BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian. Yes people another BDG 🥰.”

“Blake was delivered safely on Thursday September 1st at 14:52pm weighting 7lb 4ozs. We are ABSOLUTELY TOTALLY IN LOVE with her & can’t believe she’s here & is ours ❤️💋🌹.”

“None of this would have been possible without our donor, a woman we have never met or even seen a picture of but has given us the GIFT OF LIFE,” they joked.

“Now, where do we even start with you [Aoife] you are a SAINT to us & we will FOREVER be GRATEFUL to you for the REST OF OUR LIVES. Baby Blake can’t wait for her Aunty Aoife to spoil her 💕 #babyishere #fatherhood #littleprincess.”

Arthur and Brian tied-the-knot at the lavish Powerscourt Hotel back in 2015.