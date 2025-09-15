Brian Dowling exposes the relentless abuse his family faced on Tattle Life

Brian Dowling has exposed the relentless abuse his family faced on Tattle Life.

The TV presenter is one of many celebrities and influencers who have been subject to awful abuse on the toxic forum site, which allows anonymous users to comment about people in the public eye.

The Six O’Clock Show host is now set to front a documentary on the issue, called Toxic Threads.

Taking to Instagram to promote his new documentary, Brian shared screenshots of the comments he and his family were subject to on Tattle Life and other social media platforms.

He captioned the post: “I am so excited to be able to talk to you all about Toxic Threads, a new documentary that I am going to be hosting for @virginmediatelevision.

“I’ve spoken on here just recently about the level of trolling my family & I receive, from death threats, to comments regarding the colour of my children’s skin & appearance, to homophobia, & even more frightening, a Google map directly to my front door.

“So, in the wake of the landmark Tattle Life case, I plan to investigate the toxic undercurrent of online hate.”

“Meeting people whose lives have been upended by targeted abuse & anonymous cruelty. I always wonder why these bullies hide behind anonymous handles,” he continued.

“What makes them choose to hurt other people from behind a screen? And more importantly, what can be done to lift the anonymity and hold trolls accountable?

“I also have to say the people I meet daily when I’m out and about are the most fabulous and kind people. Along with the 96% of love and support we get on social media, that can not excuse this level of HATE AND ABUSE!!”

“Toxic Threads will be coming to your screen in late Spring of 2026. Who will we find behind the mask? Trolls get ready I’M COMING TO GET YOU!!!!!” he added.

In the past, the anonymity of Tattle Life’s owner and its users made it very difficult for people to take legal action over the comments made about them on the site.

However, that all changed in June when the site’s owner was legally identified as Sebastian Bond, leading to a plethora of cases against the site.

The reveal came after the High Court of Justice in Northern Ireland granted an application by an Irish couple to lift reporting restrictions and name the defendants in their defamation and harassment case against the operator of the controversial website.

Neil and Donna Sands, who were subject to defamatory and harassing commentary over a 45-page thread on the site, were awarded over £300k in damages in their case.