Brian Dowling enjoys birthday at home with husband Arthur and best friend Pippa O’Connor

Brian Dowling enjoys birthday at home with husband Arthur and best friend...

Brian Dowling has celebrated his birthday in style – with husband Arthur Gourounlian and best friend Pippa O’Connor by his side.

The TV presenter, who turned 42 this weekend, enjoyed cocktails at home, and a personalised birthday cake designed by Arthur and Pippa together.

Sharing snippets of his celebrations on Instagram, the former Big Brother star looked happier than ever, as he celebrated the milestone with is nearest and dearest.

The Gossies 2020 host enjoyed drinks at home, with cocktails from House, Dublin and champagne in is kitchen.

Taking to Instagram stories, Pippa shared her happiness for being reunited with her best pal and his other half.

“So happy to have these two back in person… let the good times roll,” she wrote.

It comes after Brian revealed he and Arthur are now looking to buy their first home together in Ireland, and are planning to adopt.