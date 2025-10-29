Ad
Brian Dowling Gourounlian announced as host of the first ever Goss.ie Beauty Awards

Brian Dowling will host the first ever Goss.ie Beauty Awards
Goss.ie is delighted to announce Brian Dowling Gourounlian as the host of our first ever Goss.ie Beauty Awards.

As a former host of The Gossies, the TV presenter is the perfect person to MC Ireland’s newest beauty awards – promising to bring the fun, the craic, and plenty of glamour.

The Goss.ie Beauty Awards (The GossB’s), a premium black-tie gala event, will celebrate the biggest and brightest stars of Ireland’s beauty industry, from local salons to nationally recognised beauty brands.

Goss.ie Beauty Awards taking place Sunday, December 7th

The Six O’Clock Show presenter will host the star-studded event at the stunning Johnstown Estate in Co. Meath on Sunday, December 7th.

Guests can expect luxury goodie bags, entertainment on the night, a fun drinks reception and a three-course meal.

Brian commented: “It’s an honour to host the first ever Goss.ie Beauty Awards. Having worked with the Goss team in the past on the Gossies, they definitely know how to throw a party – and the GossB’s will be no exception!”

“I can’t wait to celebrate the fabulous talent, creativity, and innovation in Ireland’s beauty industry – and to have a little fun while we do it!”

Brian Dowling has been announced as the host of the Goss.ie Beauty Awards 2025

With 21 categories open for nomination until November 2nd, we will recognise the best beauty salons and beauty specialists, from Best Skincare Expert to Best Lash Artist.

We are giving the spotlight to well-established beauty experts, as well as up-and-coming stars of the Irish beauty industry.

Aside from public nominations, a panel of Beauty Experts will join the Goss.ie judging panel to shortlist the best Irish beauty brand, best Irish beauty product, best Irish Beauty Entrepreneur and more.

Nominations are open until midnight, Sunday, November 2nd, with voting beginning on Sunday, November 9th.

To purchase tickets, contact [email protected].

To make a nomination, take a look at the categories below:

People’s Choice – Best Irish Beauty Brand

Best Beauty Content Creator

Best New Beauty Content Creator

Best Hair Salon
Best Hairstylist
Best Hair Colour Expert
Best Hair Extension Specialist
Best Barber
Best Celebrity Hair Stylist

Best Skin Clinic

Best Aesthetic Clinic

Best Aesthetician
Best Skincare Expert
Best Skincare Therapist

Best Makeup Artist

Best Brow Artist
Best Lash Artist
Best Nail Technician
Best Nail Salon
Best Tanning Professional
Best Waxing Specialist
Best Beauty Salon

