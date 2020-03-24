Brian Dowling and husband Arthur Gourounlian reveal ‘exciting’ personal news

Brian Dowling has confirmed that he’s moving back to Ireland “permanently” with his husband Arthur Gourounlian.

The pair had been living in Los Angeles for the past two years, but have decided to move back to Brian’s home country after he took part in RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars this year.

Taking to Instagram, the TV presenter revealed: “Myself and Arthur are moving back to Ireland as of now. Yay!”

“I was due to fly back to LA in the middle of April but I won’t be going back. We are staying permanently put.”

“We planned on moving back here next year but with everything that is going on around the world, it made us realise that we want to be near our friends, we want to be near our family now more than ever,” Brian explained.

“I’ve not seen Arthur since the 15th of January and that’s tough. We talk, obviously, all the time. We talk on FaceTime, we’re constantly voice noting each other. Clearly it’s not the same so we’ve made the decision to move home as of now.”

“Arthur is still in LA and he’s currently packing up our home over there and constantly send me pictures, ‘What will I take, what will I throw out?’

“He’s doing all of that. I am delighted he’s doing it. I am no good at any of that. Arthur is the king when it comes to stuff like that,” he continued.

Brian also revealed that he’s looking for a new home in the Kildare area, where he will be close to his family, and his best friend Pippa O’Connor.

“It’s really exciting, yes, we are moving a year earlier than expected but it’s another new start for us. It’s another beginning,” he said.

“We are going to be living around the Kildare area. I’m looking at places. We’re going to go back to my mom’s and live there for a few weeks, get our bearings and find a place.”

“But first we’ve got to get Arthur from LA to here and we’re not sure about flights at the moment so it’s all a bit up in the air but he’s on the move.”

“We were actually laughing because at the age of 42, I’m moving back to my mum and dad’s with my husband. You just never know what’s going to happen in life,” he said.

“I’m going to be closer to all my family – my sisters, my dad and my baby little Harvey so I’m really excited.”

“I just want to get Arthur back home and I want to get him back here safely. Forget all the belongings we can replace them. We just need you Arthur,” he added.