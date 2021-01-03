The couple have finally found their own place in Ireland

Brian Dowling and husband Arthur Gourounlian move into new home in Kildare

Brian Dowling and his husband Arthur Gourounlian have finally moved into their new home in Kildare.

The couple have been living with Brian’s family in his hometown of Rathangan over the past eight months, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the TV presenter shared a photo of himself standing outside their new house, holding Arthur’s beloved coffee machine.

Brian wrote: “Moving in day & we have this. Here you can see @gourounlian pride & joy as we take the next exciting steps together. You can also see me holding it 😂.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Dowling Gourounlian (@bprdowling)

“This was on my lap for the entire journey & Arthur forgot to empty the water tray so as I emerged from the car I actually look like I’ve pissed myself,” he continued.

“A BIG HAPPY moving in day to us YAY 🤩 #movinginday #soexciting #letsdothis.”

Speaking on his Instagram Story, the 42-year-old said: “Yes, the news is out. It’s official, Arthur and I are on the move. But where I hear you yell? Kildare! We’re staying in Kildare.”

“I didn’t want to say anything about the move until we had the keys and we were practically moved in.”

“Anyone that has been following me here for a while will know that Arthur and I were living at my mum and dad’s back in my old room that I had as a wee child growing up.

“And now, we’ve got our very own place for the very first time here in Ireland,” he gushed.

“We lived in London for years, Los Angeles, and now here full time and it feels very grown up.”

Brian and Arthur’s new home is based in Straffan, near their close friend Pippa O’Connor’s house.

Last March, Pippa said she was helping the couple look for a new home, after they announced their plans to permanently move back to Ireland.

Pippa and Brian have been best friends for years, and he is even Godfather to her youngest son Louis.

After living in Los Angeles for two years, the couple decided to move back to Brian’s home country after he took part in RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars last year.