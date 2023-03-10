Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian win praise for opening up about surrogacy journey on The Late Late Show

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian have won praise for opening up about their surrogacy journey on The Late Late Show.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Blake, via surrogacy last September – after Brian’s sister Aoife acted as their surrogate.

Brian and Arthur appeared on the show alongside Aoife on Friday night, where they discussed their long and difficult journey to parenthood.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, also shed light on the vile trolling they’re received since becoming parents – and discussed the issue surrounding surrogacy laws in Ireland.

During their chat, baby Blake also made a surprise cameo when they heard her crying in the audience, with proud dad Brian rushing to comfort her.

As their interview aired, viewers took to Twitter to praise the Brian, Arthur and Aoife, and said Blake was “lucky” to have them.

Brian and Arthur appeared on the show ahead of the release of their documentary on their surrogacy journey.

The hugely anticipated one-off film, titled Brian & Arthur’s Very Modern Family, will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Monday, March 13, 9:35pm.

Brian & Arthur’s Very Modern Family will follow the highs and lows of the couple’s journey to parenthood; from glitzy baby showers and shopping trips, to the harsh realities that in Ireland there is no legislation for surrogacy, and the heartache that brings.

Brian and Arthur welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Blake, via surrogacy last September – with Brian’s sister Aoife carrying their baby.

The documentary follows Aoife as she suffers from pregnancy-related carpal tunnel and prepares both mentally and physically for the birth, not knowing how she’ll feel when the baby arrives.

What will the birth be like? How will Brian and Arthur feel when they hold their newborn baby for the first time? And how will Aoife feel after the birth?

Through the different lenses of Brian, Arthur and Aoife, the documentary explores their experience and the challenges they face to bring Baby Blake home.

Brian & Arthur’s Very Modern Family airs at 9:35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on March 13.

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
117.7k Followers
Follow

Contact us