Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian win praise for opening up about surrogacy journey on The Late Late Show

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian have won praise for opening up about their surrogacy journey on The Late Late Show.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Blake, via surrogacy last September – after Brian’s sister Aoife acted as their surrogate.

Brian and Arthur appeared on the show alongside Aoife on Friday night, where they discussed their long and difficult journey to parenthood.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, also shed light on the vile trolling they’re received since becoming parents – and discussed the issue surrounding surrogacy laws in Ireland.

During their chat, baby Blake also made a surprise cameo when they heard her crying in the audience, with proud dad Brian rushing to comfort her.

As their interview aired, viewers took to Twitter to praise the Brian, Arthur and Aoife, and said Blake was “lucky” to have them.

Very impressed with how articulate these 3 are on subject that alot of people probably find difficult to understand.

Lucky Blake!#LateLateShow #LateLate pic.twitter.com/yjiVFccS9Y — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) March 10, 2023

Blake is such a cutie. So lucky to have so much love in her life #latelate #latelateshow — David (@Davidjamd) March 10, 2023

What a brilliant story. Brian, Arthur and Aoife will give so much hope to so many who want to have a family. #latelate pic.twitter.com/2TqpF8jGMz — Maureen Catterson (@MoCatterson) March 10, 2023

Brian Aoife & Arthur are a gorgeous family. Aoife have such an amazing gift to her brother. Blake is such a lucky girl to have two amazing dads #LateLate — @Aoifs123 (@Aoifs123) March 10, 2023

Isn’t #AoifeDowling amazing ? What an inspiring woman, her attitude is gorgeous, a mighty woman her wee niece is lucky to have such a great Auntie 💖#latelateshow — polly molotov ♥️💙💚💛💜💖🍍 (@NursepollyRgn) March 10, 2023

Brian and Arthur appeared on the show ahead of the release of their documentary on their surrogacy journey.

The hugely anticipated one-off film, titled Brian & Arthur’s Very Modern Family, will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Monday, March 13, 9:35pm.

Brian & Arthur’s Very Modern Family will follow the highs and lows of the couple’s journey to parenthood; from glitzy baby showers and shopping trips, to the harsh realities that in Ireland there is no legislation for surrogacy, and the heartache that brings.

The documentary follows Aoife as she suffers from pregnancy-related carpal tunnel and prepares both mentally and physically for the birth, not knowing how she’ll feel when the baby arrives.

What will the birth be like? How will Brian and Arthur feel when they hold their newborn baby for the first time? And how will Aoife feel after the birth?

Through the different lenses of Brian, Arthur and Aoife, the documentary explores their experience and the challenges they face to bring Baby Blake home.

Brian & Arthur’s Very Modern Family airs at 9:35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on March 13.