Brian added that his husband has started “throwing holy water all around the house” as they pray to welcome a baby. The couple have been open about their struggle to start a family in the past.

Back in 2020, Arthur told the Irish Mirror: “It is our dream to start a family. I wanted three kids and we started meetings in America.”

“We were looking at adoption but with Covid everything stopped. We are trying to start looking at adoption here in Ireland but honestly, it is heartbreaking how difficult it is.”

“First of all we are getting too old. Second of all, there are hardly any kids to adopt so we are struggling on that front too. It is breaking our hearts because I know that Brian and I would give the best life to these children.”

“We are exploring every area now… The reason I don’t want to go down the surrogacy route is that I don’t want to spend $150,000 because of my background as a refugee.”

“I simply cannot justify spending that kind of money. It doesn’t matter how much I earn in life, when I was growing up I didn’t have any money so for me to spend that amount of money on a kid, I physically feel sick,” the DWTS judge confessed.

“It may come to the point where it is our only option and Brian has told me I may have to swallow our pride and just go with it. But having children is something we want to do.”

