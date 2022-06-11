Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian in talks to film documentary about surrogacy journey

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian are in talks to discuss their surrogacy journey in a special documentary.

The former Big Brother star and the Dancing With The Stars judge are set to welcome their first child via surrogacy this September.

Brian’s younger sister Aoife is acting as the couple’s surrogate, and the TV presenter has previously thanked her for giving them “the gift of life”.

Speaking to The Irish Mirror, Brian said: “We are in talks about potentially doing something, yes. It’s more local in Ireland. Obviously with the option to sell to whoever wants it and to the UK or wherever.”

“I just think that because our situation is quite unique and the fact that it is Arthur and I and my sister, we have talked about that,” he continued.

“Obviously, there is a time issue on that, but we’ll be making a decision on that really soon.”

“There is a lot of interest, which is really understandable because of what we are doing and the dynamics of it,” he said, adding that he and his husband still can’t believe they are going to be parents.

On Wednesday, Brian took to Instagram to wish his sister a happy 33rd birthday with a touching tribute.

He wrote: “I think this birthday will be the one you remember FOREVER for many many reasons🤰🏼.”

“What you are doing for @gourounlian & I is ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE & a simple thank you will NEVER EVER BE ENOUGH. We all LOVE YOU SO VERY MUCH ♥️”

