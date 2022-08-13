Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian host lavish baby shower as they prepare to welcome their first child

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian have hosted a lavish baby shower as they prepare to welcome their first child.

The couple were joined by a host of Irish stars in the Marker Hotel, Dublin as they celebrated their baby’s imminent arrival on Saturday.

The rooftop event was kitted out in blue and pink decorations, and guests were asked to arrive in either blue or pink depending on their prediction of the baby’s sex.

Dublin drag queen Davina Devine DJed the stunning event.

Saturdays star Una Healy attended the event in a gorgeous pink gingham mini dress.

Donal Skehan and his wife Sofie attended the event, with Sofie opting for a blue ensemble.

Meanwhile actress Nadia Forde arrived in a royal blue dress, and Grainne Gallanagh also wore a blue dress.

The former Big Brother star and the Dancing With The Stars judge are set to welcome their first child via surrogacy this September.

Brian’s younger sister Aoife is acting as the couple’s surrogate, and the TV presenter has previously thanked her for giving them “the gift of life”.

The couple have yet to announce the sex of the baby.

Brian and Arthur tied the knot at the lavish Powerscourt Hotel back in 2015.

In an Instagram post shared back in May, Brian wrote: “It COMPLETELY FILLS OUR HEARTS @gourounlian to be able to reveal we are PREGNANT & due to our BEAUTIFUL bundle of joy later this year.”

“We actually never thought this day would be a reality for us. We fully realize & understand how lucky & blessed we are for this to be happening.”

He continued: “For a lot of us out there & especially people from our community we have to fight harder & push harder for what others consider to be something that can be achieved easily.”

“Myself & Arthur have been keeping the BIGGEST secret the past few months but it’s put the BIGGEST SMILES in our HEARTS & on our FACES.”

“We can’t wait to meet you, hug you & LOVE YOU for the rest of our lives 💚 Baby Dowling Gourounlian is on the way people 🤰🏼👶🏻🌹.”

In June, the couple announced that they are filming a documentary which follows their surrogacy journey towards fatherhood.

At the time, Brian wrote on Instagram: “3, 2, 1 ACTION!!!!!!! Cameras started rolling today on something we @gourounlian are SUPER EXCITED about. We are so looking forward to sharing our AMAZING Surrogacy journey @effidy_dowling_ with you all.”

“From ovulation tests, to pregnancy tests to the day our beautiful bundle of joy arrives 🤰🏼👶🏻 Coming to a screen near you soon 🙏🏼#comingsoon #surrogacy #newshow.”

