Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian celebrate their daughter’s christening

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian have celebrated their daughter’s christening.

The couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian, on Thursday, September 1.

Brian’s younger sister Aoife acted as the couple’s surrogate, and the TV presenter previously thanked her for giving them “the gift of life”.

In September, Brian and Arthur announced that Pippa O’Connor would stand as Blake’s godmother, while Simon Jones would be her godfather.

On Saturday, the couple celebrated their three-month-old’s christening day.

Taking to Instagram, Brian and Arthur shared a sweet snap with their baby girl in the church.

The former Big Brother star wrote: “Today our [@gourounlian= beautiful daughter Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian was Christened 10.12.22. Doing it on my mum’s birthday just makes it so SPECIAL. December 10th ALWAYS ♥️🎀🙏🏼.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Dowling Gourounlian (@bprdowling)

Arthur commented on the photo: “Blake Maria Rose ♥️ Je t’aime 🎀 Happy Christening Day 🙏🏼.”

Brian’s mum Rosie sadly passed away back in 2018.

Brian, Arthur and Pippa all shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of them getting ready for the big day.

Pippa donned a stunning cream pair of cream trousers, which she paired with a cream shirt and cream trench coat, and the POCO founder and Brian also donned Louboutin shoes for the special occasion.

Brian shared the news that Pippa and Simon would be godparents via Instagram, writing: “When it came to choosing godparents for Blake, Arthur and I were looking for two people who had integrity, class, and good values and treated people with kindness and respect.”

“Sadly, we don’t know anyone like that,” he joked. “So we reluctantly had to ask Pippa and Simon. We are ABSOLUTELY DELIGHTED that Pippa and Simon said yes and they are on this CRAZY JOURNEY with us. Now bring on the Christening.”

Brian and Arthur announced the birth of baby Blake earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Dowling Gourounlian (@bprdowling)

In a joint statement, they wrote: “Please be upstanding for the arrival of our BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian. Yes people another BDG 🥰.”

“Blake was delivered safely on Thursday September 1st at 14:52pm weighting 7lb 4ozs. We are ABSOLUTELY TOTALLY IN LOVE with her & can’t believe she’s here & is ours ❤️💋🌹.”

“None of this would have been possible without our donor, a woman we have never met or even seen a picture of but has given us the GIFT OF LIFE.”

They continued: “Now, where do we even start with you [Aoife] you are a SAINT to us & we will FOREVER be GRATEFUL to you for the REST OF OUR LIVES. Baby Blake can’t wait for her Aunty Aoife to spoil her 💕 #babyishere #fatherhood #littleprincess.”

Arthur and Brian tied-the-knot at the lavish Powerscourt Hotel back in 2015.