Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian announce the birth of their first child

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian have announced the birth of their first child.

The couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl on Thursday, September 1.

They shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram statement on Saturday.

They wrote: “Please be upstanding for the arrival of our BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian. Yes people another BDG 🥰.”

“Blake was delivered safely on Thursday September 1st at 14:52pm weighting 7lb 4ozs. We are ABSOLUTELY TOTALLY IN LOVE with her & can’t believe she’s here & is ours ❤️💋🌹.”

“None of this would have been possible without our donor, a woman we have never met or even seen a picture of but has given us the GIFT OF LIFE.”

They continued: “Now, where do we even start with you [Aoife] you are a SAINT to us & we will FOREVER be GRATEFUL to you for the REST OF OUR LIVES. Baby Blake can’t wait for her Aunty Aoife to spoil her 💕 #babyishere #fatherhood #littleprincess.”

Brian’s younger sister Aoife acted as the couple’s surrogate, and the TV presenter previously thanked her for giving them “the gift of life”

Arthur and Brian tied-the-knot at the lavish Powerscourt Hotel back in 2015.