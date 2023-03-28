Brian Cox claims his recent comments about Meghan Markle were ‘taken out of context’

Brian Cox has insisted his recent comments about Meghan Markle were “taken out of context”.

Earlier this month, the Succession star hit headlines after he claimed the Duchess of Sussex “knew what she was getting into” by marrying Prince Harry.

During an interview with Haute Living New York, the 76-year-old alleged that Meghan had “the childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that s**t we see as fantasy that could be our lives in our dreams.”

But in a new interview with Radio Times, the Scottish actor backtracked on his comments and said he believes both Meghan and Harry are “victims” of the Royal institution.

Brian said: “I’m a bit angry about that because that whole thing has been taken out of context. I actually have enormous sympathy for them.”

“They’re the product of an institution which is moribund and shouldn’t exist any more. But that’s a difficult situation where [Meghan] comes from, and it’s understandable that she sees something [appealing] – and it does look like a fairy tale. But it was a fairy tale that went horribly wrong.”

“I think they’re victims,” he added.

During his chat with Haute Living New York, the Emmy winner said Meghan shouldn’t be surprised by the aftermath of her and Harry leaving the Royal family.

“You can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off,” he explained.

“I mean, she knew what she was getting into.”

“In my opinion, we shouldn’t have a monarchy,” Brian continued. “It’s not viable; it doesn’t make any sense. F**k it.”