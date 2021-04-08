Bressie shares heartwarming personal news after ‘one hell of a tough journey’

Bressie has revealed he’s bought his first home.

The Blizzards frontman, whose real name is Niall Breslin, shared the heartwarming news on Instagram today.

Posting a selfie holding the keys to his new house, Bressie captioned the post: “22 years of breaking my heart paying rent, today I received the keys for my first home.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niall Breslin (@bressie)

The 40-year-old continued: “It’s one hell of a tough journey to get there and thank you to all that helped along the way.”

“Now I have to get on YouTube to up my DIY skills (which I have zero of),” he joked.

Before Ireland went into lockdown last March, the singer was close to purchasing his first apartment, but the deal fell through.

Bressie was forced to move back in with his parents in Mullingar, which turned out to be an “amazing” experience.

Speaking on Ireland AM last year, he said: “I have been at home for 34 weeks… I haven’t lived in Mullingar since I was 18 or 19.”

“It’s not something you thought you’d be doing in your late 30s. But it has been amazing.”

“I have very fond memories of my childhood where I grew up, so it was pretty easy for me to go back. I think my parents are sick of me now. I had nowhere else to go!”