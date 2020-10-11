Bressie reveals Leo Varadkar KNEW about rumours of ‘secret relationship’

Bressie has revealed that Leo Varadkar knew about the rumours of a “secret relationship”.
The 39-year-old, aka Niall Breslin, addressed the rumours in the latest episode of his Where Is My Mind? podcast entitled Rumour Has It – where he made clear that the rumours were just that, and completely untrue.
The musician told listeners that although this particular rumour was “harmless enough”, other rumours can have more sinister effects.
Speaking to Brendan O’Connor on his RTÉ Radio One show on Saturday, Bressie told the presenter that this rumour was so widely circulated that even the Tánaiste himself had heard it.
Bressie admitted that while he didn’t tell Leo about the podcast, which was he says was a “social experiment” to show how quickly rumours spread without verification, that the former Taoiseach was aware of the rumour itself.
“Brian Higgins, a good mate of mine who was the CEO of Pieta House for years, was doing Darkness Into Light and he was walking with Leo,” he explained.
“Leo goes: ‘You’re a mate of Niall Breslin aren’t you?’ and Brian was like ‘I am yeah’. And Leo goes: ‘Did you hear that rumour?’ and he goes: ‘I did yeah.'”
Speaking about the format of his podcast, Bressie told the presenter: “I just think it was a great way to tell the story.
“The funny part about it was the reaction to it proved the entire point of the podcast – that nobody generally looks at the verification of information or the source of information.
“The rumour itself was a great way to tell the story about how truth has become so irrelevant in today’s society.”
Bressie cleverly told the story of the rumour at the beginning of the podcast to get listeners hooked, before delving into the real message of the podcast – highlighting the potentially damaging effects spreading a rumour can have.
“I think that it would be fair to say over the last few seasons of this podcast, that we’ve got to know each other pretty well,” he began the podcast.
“But one thing you may not know about me is that for a number of years, I was dating the leader, Taoiseach, and prime minister of Ireland – Leo Varadkar.
“Leo was my on-off partner for almost three years, and despite our differences – we still remain friends.”
“We both had extremely demanding jobs that took it’s toll on our relationship, and at times we really struggled with each other’s politics – which in the end, was a bridge we simply couldn’t cross.
“But here’s the thing: Because of our respective jobs and profiles, we had to keep our relationship secret – it was for the best.
“So secret in fact, that we didn’t even f**king know about it. My mate Natalie had to tell me about it over a glass of wine,” he revealed – as he told listeners how he first heard about the rumour.
Acting out a conversation between himself and his friend Natalie, Bressie said: “‘I hear you and Leo are dating’ – first I fecking heard of it.
“It’s what we call a rumour – and a bloody good one.”
“Let’s face it, rumours are ingrained into the very fabric of our society – and they certainly add a bit of excitement to our lives… Life would be incredibly boring if it was just full of facts and evidence.
“Generally rumours are just a little bit of bullsh*t…harmless enough and sometimes a little bit of fun – just like the love story between myself and the leader of the country.”
“But in some cases, rumours can have seriously sinister outcomes,” he continued.
“People can lose jobs, relationships, livelihoods, reputations, integrity, and unfortunately in some cases – their lives.”
Bressie then spoke to Dr Ciaran Dunne from the School of Applied Language & Intercultural Studies in Dublin City University about how and why rumours spread in social groups.
He also spoke with host of My Pod on Paper podcast Orlaith Condon about the good, the bad and the ugly of celebrity gossip.
