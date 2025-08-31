Brendan Courtney reveals devastating damage to his new home after freak accident

Brendan Courtney has been devastated by extensive damage to his new home in Wicklow, following a freak car accident.

The TV presenter only recently moved into the two-bedroom bungalow, which cost him “his entire life savings”.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday night, the 54-year-old explained that an elderly woman had crashed into the front of his home, causing serious damage to his house as well as his own car – which was parked in the driveway.

Sharing footage of the shocking damage, Brendan said: “So basically, a very nice old woman plowed into the front of my house tonight.”

“Smashed the wall, the wall flew across the street, smashed into my car, smashed into the house. Has done unbelievable damage.”

Brendan appeared overcome with emotion as he made a reference to his RTÉ show by saying, “The keys to my life.”

Brendan later shared footage of the incident from his Ring doorbell camera, and said he felt so lucky and grateful that no one was hurt.

The TV star also confirmed that the women driving the car was 84, and that she was thankfully unharmed but spent the night in hospital as a precaution.

He captioned the post: “I am so lucky Nancy & I could have easily been in the garden or at the door – right where the car hit. I am fine and thankfully the poor unfortunate woman who was driving is fine – I tell ya!! Lucky 🍀.”

The shocking incident is the latest blow for Brendan, who has already had a very tough year.

Back in February, the presenter was violently attacked by three men near his apartment in Dublin’s city centre.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were later charged over the incident.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Liveline, Brendan recalled being kicked and punched to the groud as he made his way home.

He said of his attack: “I just remember it was a white car, I don’t know what kind of car it was. Three lads in it and one of them wound down the passenger window and said something to me and I just sort of said ‘hello’ or whatever back.”

“And next of all from behind, the driver and then the guy in the back jumped out and kicked me to the ground and punched me and kicked me in the head about five or six times.”

As he lay on the ground, Brendan reported feeling “a boot to the side of my head, a boot to the back of my head, and a boot right in my face.”

He was pulled inside the pub by the management of an adjacent establishment who had seen the attack.

“I didn’t know what was going on, it was just so surreal.”

“They were driving and stopped at the lights so I don’t think they were coming to find me or anything like that. I think just they got a notion and jumped out and I can’t believe it in this day and age.”

When asked whether he believed the three men recognised him, Mr. Courtney responded, “I think so, yeah.”

He continued: “And I was just coming from a gig, so I was wearing particularly fancy clothes… I’m sure I looked particularly flamboyant but I was just going along, minding me own business.”