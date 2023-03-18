Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin ‘secretly welcome second child’

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin reportedly welcomed their second child in secret last year.

Us Weekly reported that the couple’s second son, whom they named Carson, was born just before Christmas 2022.

The former Disney Channel star and the Home Alone actor welcomed their first son, named Dakota, in April 2021.

Brenda and Macaulay named their son Dakota Song Culkin after Macaulay’s late sister – who died in 2008 after being hit by a car.

The Disney Channel actress and the Home Alone star, who met while filming the movie Changeland, first sparked romance rumours in 2017.

In January 2022, sources confirmed to E! News that the notoriously private couple are engaged, after Brenda was spotted sporting a huge diamond ring.

