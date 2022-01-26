Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin are engaged!

The Disney Channel actress and the Home Alone star, who met while filming the movie Changeland, first sparked romance rumours in 2017.

Less than a year after they welcomed their first child together, the notoriously private couple are now ready to tie the knot.

A source confirmed the couple’s engagement news to E!, after Brenda was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring.

Brenda, who is best known for playing London Tipton on The Suite Life of Zach and Cody, and Macaulay, who shot to fame after playing Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone films, welcomed a baby boy on April 5th last year.

They named their son Dakota Song Culkin after Macaulay’s late sister – who died in 2008 after being hit by a car.